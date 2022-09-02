Moradabad: Police on Friday arrested an accused who announced a reward of Rs 2 crore for beheading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from a fake Facebook account. After the police nabbed him, he said that Atmaprakash Pandit, a local resident was becoming an obstacle in his marriage with his girlfriend and he plotted to make a fake Facebook account using Pandit's name with his old phone number to threaten the CM so that the police could arrest him.

The accused is identified as Sanjeev Saini, a resident of Surya Nagar in Linepar area of ​​Moradabad, informed that he was having an affair with a girl for the last 15 years and Atmaprakash Pandit did not want them to marry. He hid his identity and used his neighbor's Wi-Fi to make the fake account and posted threats to UP CM, Prime Minister Modi, and many other political leaders from August 13 to August 17.

SSP Hemant Kutiyal said, "After hectic efforts by the Cyber police, the accused has been arrested and the police have also recovered the phone which was used by the accused. The police have lodged a complaint and he will be punished under appropriate IPC sections."