Madikeri (Kodagu): Approximately one and a half kg of hair was found in the stomach of a woman who suffered from a rare mental disease in Madikeri. The incident occurred at the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences. A few days back a woman was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain.

The scan revealed that she had a tumour in her stomach. Doctors have observed that the tumour was made up with a hair-like substance. Doctors also found that the patient suffered from a very rare mental illness called Trichophagia which means eating hair disorder.

Doctors headed by Dr Ajit Kumar, consisting Dr Abhinandan, Dr Ponnappa, Dr Praveen Kumar, Dr Taranandan, Dr Pradeep conducted an operation for a few hours and removed the tumour successfully. The patient's health is stable now as per doctors.

What is Trichophagia?

Trichophagia is a mental disorder and the repeated ingestion of hair most commonly associated with compulsive hair pulling (trichotillomania). It can involve eating parts of one's own hair or whole strands of hair.