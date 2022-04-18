Faridabad: The Haryana Police had arrested a 40-year-old resident of the Shahpura village of Ballabhgarh for allegedly raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl on Sunday. The accused committed the heinous crime when the girl's parents were out for work.

According to the sources, on April 16, both of the parents went out for their respective work. The matter came to the fore when the girl's mother returned home and caught the person living in the same neighborhood red-handedly. Consequently, the mother of the victim raised her voice following which the accused fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, the girl's mother admitted her to Ballabhgarh Civil Hospital where the child is being treated. The hospital management informed the police. Police reached the hospital and recorded the statements of the girl's parents and started the investigation by registering a case. Investigating the matter, the police arrested the accused on Sunday.

Also Read: UP shocker: Drunk elderly man rapes toddler girl in Bareilly