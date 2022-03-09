Ernakulam: In a shocking incident, a one-and-half-year-old girl was murdered by the lover of her grandmother in a hotel room. Police said the accused drowned the baby in a bucket full of water in a hotel room. Police have arrested the accused John Binoy. Two children of an NRI mother were living with their father's mother at Kalur.

The child was taken to the hospital by the grandmother and lover saying that the child experienced suffocation while drinking milk. Doctors found the baby already dead and conducted a post mortem. The forensic surgeon found the presence of water in the lungs and confirmed it as a murder.

Police then recorded the statement of both the grandmother and the lover and arrested the man. Police, however, did not arrest the grandmother, saying that the woman had gone out when the murder took place.

Knowing the news, the mother of the child had returned to Kerala and the elder child has been handed over to her. The father of the children is under rest after a vehicle accident. Police would also record his statement.

The investigation team has got some clues that the grandmother and her lover had used these children for ganja smuggling. A dispute over this could have led to the murder, it is suspected. Further investigations are on.

