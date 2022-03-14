Kupwara: Once a hotbed of violence, the Kupwara district in north Kashmir is 'free from militancy', General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey said on Monday. "As of now, and especially for the past few years, the district is militancy free and most peaceful area of the Valley," said General Pandey was speaking during the inauguration of a Computer Centre and Nursing Home in the Kunan, Trehgam area of the district.

Lt Gen D P Pandey

"Kupwara was the worst hit by militancy and violence. But today, and for the past few years, the district is peaceful and people are living in an atmosphere devoid of any violence. This area was once a hotbed of militancy but of late, things have changed considerably,” Pandey told reporters. He also interacted with students and locals of the area post the inauguration event wherein he affirmed that the local militant recruitment was much less this year as compared to previous years.

“On the LoC, we are alert to foil all possible infiltration bids,” he said. Further adding that the there is an atmosphere of peace prevailing in entire Kashmir, he said that the security grid is fully prepared to deal with any situation. "Operations are being carried out at all the places that inputs of militants hiding lead us to. But it is also the collective responsibility of our society to prevent killings of security forces personnel who come to their homes on leave. Furthermore, the society should also strive to stop youth from treading the wrong path.”

Also read: Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah slapped with PSA, denied bail