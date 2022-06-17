Hyderabad: Once a heroine for the lead actors in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada films, Aiswarya now makes a living by selling soaps on the street. She had starred opposite some of the biggest actors of South Indian film industries, such as Mohanlal and Rajnikanth. However, now she says she is ready to even wash toilets in order to make both ends meet.

In an interview with an online medium, former actress Aiswarya Bhaskar said that she has no job, no money, and earns her livelihood by selling soaps on the street. After her peak in the film industry ended, Aiswarya starred in many serials and had prominent roles. But, her popularity quickly declined and she has since been out of the field. Due to financial constraints, Bhaskar has no choice but to sell soaps on the street.

Also read: Samantha completes 12 years in films; receives Champions of Change Telangana 2021 award