Thiruvananthapuram: In God's Own Country, liquor sales broke all-time record this year's Onam as Kerala's guzzlers gulped down alcohol worth Rs 625 crore during the festival week. For the first time in its history, the single-day sales collection of Kerala's Beverages Corporation (Bevco) crossed Rs 100 crore. The Bevco sold liquor worth Rs 104 crore on 'Pooradam day' (eighth day of Onam). A record sale of liquor was witnessed on 'Uthradam day', the first day of the 10-day long Onam festival. Liquor worth over Rs 117 crore was sold through the outlets of Bevco and Consumerfed (Kerala State Consumers Cooperative Federation) alone.

Last year, liquor worth Rs 78 crore was sold on 'Pooradam day' and Rs 85 crore on 'Uthradam day', marking a significant rise in liquor sales in just one year. Bumper sales of liquor caused a windfall of revenue for the government. Record sales of liquor worth Rs 625 crore during Onam week came at a time when Kerala was caught in a financial crisis. The fact that 85 per cent of Bevco's sales are accounted for by the State government has come as a big relief.

Liquor sales in five outlets in the state crossed Rs 1 crore on the first day itself. The Bevco outlets in Ashramam and Kollam sold the most liquor worth Rs 1.6 crore during the festival week. The outlets at Iringalakuda, Cherthala Court Junction, Payyannur and Thiruvananthapuram Powerhouse Road have also seen huge sales. Steps taken by Bevco's newly appointed Managing Director Yogesh Gupta are stated to have boosted liquor sales in an unprecedented manner this Onam season. These steps included resolving liquor shortage during the festival period and making popular cheap liquor brands readily available during Onam.