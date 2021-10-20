New Delhi: In a move to woo the Valmiki community ahead of the next year's Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flagged off Shobha Yatra from All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, on Wednesday. He congratulated the people present in the program and said that Maharishi Valmiki has taught the country how to live a life and his contribution to Indian society is priceless.

"Today the Constitution, the ideology of Valmiki ji is being attacked and this is visible to all. Atrocities are being done against our Dalit brothers and sisters. But I'm here to give one message to you all, Congress party will not allow this attack to happen, the more they break the country, the more we will connect," Gandhi said while addressing the event.

He alleged that only 10 to 15 people are running the country, whereas Dalits, who are lakhs and crores in numbers in our country, are getting attacked. "No matter how much hatred these people will try to create, we will spread love in the country," the Congress leader said.

