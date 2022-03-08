Kottayam: This women's day would be a historic one for females in Kerala. For the first time in its history, a woman is being given the steering wheel of a 108 ambulance. Deepa Mol, a resident of Memuri in Kottayam District will receive the keys for the ambulance from health minister Veena George.

Deepa's wish to help the people in need has made her take up this job, which needs great concentration and control to drive the vehicle at high speeds during crucial situations. She had expressed her wish to the health minister, who then arranged the opportunity. Deepa took her driving license in 2008 due to her passion for traveling. In 2009, she also got her heavy vehicle driving license. Then due to the health conditions of her husband, Deepa Mol chose driving as a means to eke out a living. She then worked as a driving instructor, tipper lorry driver, as well as a taxi driver.

In 2021, Deepa also achieved her long-pending dream, a bike journey from Kottayam to Ladakh. She completed the journey in 16 days. Deepa also won an off-road jeep riding competition that was held at Kunnamkulam, in Thrissur district. Deepa says women should not tie themselves to the kitchen and should come forward to any field that they love. "Women should work and should have the financial independence to live without depending on anybody," she says.