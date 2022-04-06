Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed his commitment to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while addressing a public meeting on the 42nd Foundation Day of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Dhami accentuated that to fulfill the resolution, the party had taken steps for the Uniform Civil Code on February 12, 2022. He added that soon a committee would be formed.

The Chief Minister added that the opinion of jurists, retired judges, intellectuals of the society, and other stakeholders will be taken in the matter. He added that the committee will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code. CM Dhami urged other states to implement the Uniform Civil Code in their states. He added that UCC will give shape to the spirit of the constitution.

Highlighting the thumping majority that the party recorded, Dhami said that they have worked among the people before and even after the elections. He said that the BJP government works on the motto of solution, simplification, and disposal.

