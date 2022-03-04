Puri: Amid an escalating Russian invasion of Ukraine, a video showing Indian students putting up in an underground bunker in the war-torn country has gone viral depicting the dire straits they are in after the war.

The roughly 1.29-second video shared by one Satyashree Mohapatra, a resident of Puri district shows scores of students crammed inside a shabby, dimly lit underground bunker amid loud bangs of the Russian attacks in the background. The video is purportedly shot at the Ukraine-Poland border.

In the distressing video, Satyashree says he has begun preparations for his return to India. However, fate had other plans. He talks about the uncertainty they are facing while being trapped in fear and uncertainty during the war. Besides Indian students, Satyashree says that Ukrainian students have also taken refuge inside the bunker.

Pertinently, the Russian authorities have said they will send 130 buses to Kharkiv and Sumy cities in war-torn Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of the Indian nationals mostly students stuck in the twin cities.

