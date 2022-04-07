New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda interacted with the heads of missions of 13 foreign countries, including the European Union at the party headquarters on Wednesday. In a brief interaction with the media on Wednesday after the meeting, Vietnam envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau said, "Briefing was excellent. We learn a lot about the system."

The meeting was very well organised, said Singapore envoy Simon Wong. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Romanian envoy to India Daniela Tane said, " Today's event is the first of its kind and many more will be organised in the future. The meeting was excellent". The interaction is part of the 'Know BJP' campaign, which was launched on Wednesday. Nadda told the foreign envoys about the BJP's rich history, the significance of the party organisation and its expansion programme.

The idea behind the 'Know BJP' campaign is to inform dignitaries about the party's ideology and programmes, besides the journey of India's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight years tenure. In-charge of the party's foreign department Dr Vijay Chauthaiwala welcomed the foreign envoys to the BJP headquarters. In his welcome address, the party's national vice-president Vijayant Jai Panda spoke about the growth of the BJP and the party's ideology.

Later briefing the media, Chauthaiwala said, "Today on the Foundation Day of BJP, 'know BJP' was launched so that people in foreign countries could know about the history and knowledge of the BJP. Delegates also raised questions on the victory of the party in the recent elections. "We will keep on conducting events like these, which received a great response from the High Commissioners and Ambassadors", he added.

A documentary depicting the journey of Jan Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also shown to foreign envoys. This was followed by the BJP's National President informing the visiting foreign envoys about the BJP's ideology and principles, its vision and its electoral struggles and successes. The envoys were so inquisitive about the BJP that they spent three hours in the BJP headquarters while the interactive session went on for over 90 minutes.

During the interaction, several Heads of the Missions appreciated the pro-poor policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government and their effective implementation. While addressing the Heads of Missions of 13 nations, the Bharatiya Janata Party National President briefed about the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP and its governments in national development. Nadda said. "From its lowest ebb to great successes, the BJP has crossed many milestones. The BJP is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day, but our journey began in 1951 with the formation of the Jana Sangh."

