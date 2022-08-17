Bharatpur: Om Prakash Koli, brother of Bharatpur MP Ranjita Koli, has been arrested in connection with attacking a person on the night of Rakshabandhan. The police arrested the accused Om Prakash, after recording the statement of victim Mukesh alias Gharru, a resident of Purohit Mohalla of Vair, who claims to be involved in agriculture work.

Also read: Former BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj's tweet hints at imminent arrest of big NCP leader

He said that on August 11, at around 10.30 pm, he was on his way home from the Baba Manohar Das temple. Some cars were parked on the way near the victim Mukesh's house. During this, when Purohit Mohalla resident Omprakash's son Deviram Koli was asked to remove the vehicles, the accused started abusing and another three to four men also came joined him. When the victim insisted on removing the car, everyone attacked him with sticks.

The police station in charge Sumer Singh said, "Accused Omprakash Koli has been arrested in the case," he added.