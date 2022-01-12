New Delhi: Even as India has been witnessing a rapid surge due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, renowned epidemiologist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the infection of this variant of Covid-19 will be much lesser among vaccinated people. Admitting the fact that Omicron can infect all sections of people, Dr Gangakhedkar said, "The infection among vaccinated people will be mild."

"Vaccines can't stop infection but they can minimize the severity of the infection," said Dr Gangakhedkar, who served as a head scientist of epidemiology and communicable disease division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Even the ongoing precautionary dose can't stop Omicron. But the dose may increase the antibody among the vaccinated people for a longer period," he said. Without giving any "mathematical model" determining the number of people to be infected by Omicron, Dr Gangakhedkar said that the variant is a super spreader and it may infect the majority of the population.

"As per latest studies, the variant (Omicron) is mild in nature and it becomes less effective among vaccinated people," said Gangakhedkar who has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award recently. He clarified that providing data on a mathematical model may not be accurate as "the characteristics of these variants are very transforming."

After his retirement from ICMR, Gangakhedkar has joined Dr CG Pandit National Chair at the Indian Indian Council of Medical Research, and assists the research body from Pune. "People may be infected with Omicron and they may not be aware because of mild symptoms like fever, body ache, and others," said Dr Gangakhedkar.

Asserting that the actual number of infections in the country may be larger, Dr Gangakhedkar said that a huge population may opt for home testing of Covid and remain on home isolation. "As the Omicron is milder, people with strong immunity as well as vaccine provided antibody, they may be cured without any major need of healthcare infrastructure," he said.

When asked about the possibility of any new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Dr Gangakhedkar said, "Theoretically yes. But, the forthcoming variant, if any, may be milder." As per government statistics, India till date administered 1,54,42,87,708 vaccines doses including 89,87,10,263 first dose, 64,30,70,555 second dose and 25,16,890 precaution dose.

Till the filing of the report, 2,95,03,952 doses have been administered to the people in the age group of 15-18 years of age. Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked all States and Union Territories to get prepared with all healthcare infrastructure including the availability of oxygen.

In a letter sent to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretary, and secretary (health) from States and Union Territories, Bhushan said that all States should ensure onboarding of all healthcare facilities utilizing oxygen to ODAS digital platform, directly or through State APIs.

"As you are aware, Covid19 cases have been a significant surge in the country. Taking cognizance of the importance of medical oxygen during the pandemic, the government of India has proactively and consistently supported all States and Union Territories in strengthening the health system with respect to medical oxygen infrastructure," Bhushan said.

He suggested that all States and Union Territories should ensure adequate buffer stock of medical oxygen and all health facilities providing in-patient care and oxygen therapy should have a buffer stock of medial oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hours.

"Availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). The LMO tanks at the health facilities should be sufficiently filled and an uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured," Bhushan said.