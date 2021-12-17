New Delhi: Amid escalating concerns over the Omicron variant, Delhi prisons authorities have said they are ramping up anti-coronavirus measures and have decided to raise awareness about vaccines among inmates and isolate those showing symptoms of an Influenza-like illness.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Friday said 10 fresh cases of the new Covid variant have been detected in the national capital, taking the tally to 20.

Ten of these patients have been discharged, he said.

According to the latest official order, all staff of the three Delhi prisons -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini -- have been directed to emphasise to inmates the need to get vaccinated and doing so as quickly as possible.

Prisons in Delhi are often very crowded, making them a potential hotspot for the spread of the virus. During the previous wave of coronavirus, the Supreme Court had allowed jails authorities across the country to take steps to decongest prisons including by releasing inmates on parole.

At present, the three Delhi prisons have a total of 18,500 inmates, officials said. They said a majority of those being sent to judicial custody by courts now are already vaccinated.

"To achieve our target, we have directed our jail staff to encourage and persuade our inmates to get themselves fully vaccinated," a senior jail officials said.

"Amid fears of a third Covid wave, all precautions that were already being taken, we have again reiterated the importance of all Covid-appropriate behavior. We are ensuring that these protocols are strictly followed by our staff as well as inmates," the official said.

"Usage of mask and maintaining social distancing in common areas on jail premises is being strictly implemented," he said.

Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons), said, "Jail staffers' and inmates' temperature has to be checked and hands to be washed while entering the jail and most importantly, anyone showing Influenza-like illness symptoms should be immediately isolated."

"Our staff and inmates are being regularly briefed. All our staffs have been fully vaccinated but this time our emphasis lays on getting all our inmates completely vaccinated," he said.

"Our jail staff have been creating awareness among inmates on the need to get fully vaccinated by explaining to them details about the different variants of Coronavirus and how they are becoming a major threat. So far, we have administered more than 20,000 doses to inmates," he added.

The jail officials also said awareness drives are being run in prisons by doctors posted there and other staff. They visit each ward and tell the inmates about the new variant and how it is essential to get vaccinated, the officials said.

"Most of our inmates have got their first dose of vaccine. Initially, there was reluctance among inmates. But now there is no such reluctance," one of them said.

According to data shared by jail authorities, a total of 21,660 doses have been administered to inmates till December 17 -- 15,004 first doses and 6,656 second doses.

The Union Health Ministry Friday said 101 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 11 states and union territories so far. It advised people to keep new year celebrations low key.

It said that though daily COVID-19 cases are below 10,000 for the past 20 days, there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new variant and rising cases in other countries.

PTI