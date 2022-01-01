New Delhi: Amid the rising surge of both Covid-19 and Omicron cases across the country, Delhi recorded its highest single-day rise since May 21 with 2,716 freshly recorded Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Concurrently, Mumbai also reported yet another massive spike with 6,347 fresh Covid-19 cases. Karnataka, on the other hand, has also joined the bandwagon, with 1,033 new Covid cases reported on the same day.

With this, Maharashtra still remains the state with the highest number of Covid as well as Omicron cases in India, followed by the national capital Delhi.

As of the new variant of the Corona virus, Rajasthan reported 52 new cases of Omicron marking its highest single-day spike on Saturday, along with Uttarakhand reporting 4 new cases. With these new cases, the Omicron tally in Rajasthan has reached the 122 mark.

The Rajasthan government has its emphasis on vaccination and to gear it up, the authorities have introduced a vaccination helpline. The helpline allows the masses to book vaccination slots via phone call, after which the authorities will provide doorstep service of vaccination. However, the medical authorities have recently reported misuse of this service by the people.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier written to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs urging them to devise measures in the purview of the ever-increasing surge in COVID cases. In the letter, he advised the states and UTs to set up makeshift hospitals and constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation. He also suggested for special teams to monitor all home isolation cases so that the health infrastructure isn't strained.

With an intention to ensure preparedness, he said, “states are advised to initiate the creation of field or makeshift hospitals, which can be done with coordination with DRDO and CSIR as well as the private sector, corporations, NGOs, etc." He further urged the states to start utilising the existing ECRP-II budget for the creation of additional isolation beds and field hospitals, ICU beds, paediatric excellence centres, availability of oxygen, ambulances, drugs and diagnostics, human resources and tele-consolation platforms at the earliest.

As reported by the Health Ministry in its daily morning update, the official tally of active Omicron cases in India stands at 1,431, excluding the freshly reported cases from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

As on official records, India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning.

