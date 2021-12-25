New Delhi: The Omicron tally in India has crossed 400 with 17 states and Union Territories reporting positive cases of the new variant. According to the updated data of the ministry of health, India has reported 415 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 of which 115 have already recovered till Friday.

The highest 108 cases have been detected in Maharashtra followed by 79 cases in Delhi, 43 in Gujarat, 38 in Telangana, 37 in Kerala and 34 in Tamil Nadu. No state in the northeast has reported any Omicron case.

The country also has reported 7,189 new Covid-19 cases, 7,286 recoveries, and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases and deaths stands at 77,032 and 4,79,520 respectively.

Meanwhile, 183 of the total Omicron cases have been analysed so far and 121 of them had foreign travel history, says a study carried out by the central government.

Interestingly, 91 per cent of the 183 analysed cases were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 per cent were asymptomatic, and 61 per cent were males, the study shows.

Citing the World Health Organisation's findings, the government said Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta and is spreading fast through communities with a doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days.

Amid the steady rise in Omicron, experts say India will see a surge in Covid-19 infections by the end of January 2022.

Dr. Sambit Sahu, Director (Medical) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hyderabad said the country will see a surge since "we are no different from the world"."We expect a surge in COVID numbers by Jan end because we're no different from the world. We'll face what the world is facing. Hopefully, we'll not have the number of critically ill patients this time that we had earlier," Dr Sahu said according to news agency ANI.

Read: India in better position due to vaccination, but caution is key, says top genome scientist on Omicron threat