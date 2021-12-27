New Delhi: Being aware of the increasing number of Omicron cases across India, the Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Monday reiterated that States may impose local curbs and restrictions to control the crowd during the festive season.

In a letter dashed to States across the country, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that the new variant Omicron, is reported to be at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VoC, "and is posing a new challenge for the Covid containment measures."

He said that in the countries with Omicron driven surge, the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep. "In our country, 578 Omicron cases have already been reported in 19 States and UTs," said Bhalla in his letter.

"I would like to reiterate that all the States and UTs must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down. Local and district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should promptly take appropriate containment measures. States may consider imposing need based, local curbs and resreicrions, to control the crowd during the festive season," Bhalla said.

Bhalla in his letter also emphasised to adopt five fold strategy to fight the Covid19 pandemic that includes adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination.

Bhalla in his letter has mentioned that globally, Omicron cases has already been reported in 116 countries.

"Further surge in cases is also being reported across various countries especially in US, UK, Europe (France, Italy, Spain), Russia, South Africa, Vietnam, Australia etc," Bhalla said.

The home secretary in his letter also asked the States to follow the different Covid protocol issued by the health ministry.

Further extending the timeline for ensuring compliance with containment measures, the home secretary has also asked the States to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour till January 31.

Bhalla reiterated that districts with test positivity of 10 percent or more in the last one week and bed occupancy of 40 percent or more on oxygen supported or ICU beds, should impose restrictions.