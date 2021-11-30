New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Many countries have stopped flights coming from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying? Even in the first wave, we had delayed stopping foreign flights. Most of the foreign flights come to Delhi, and it is the most affected. Prime Minister, please stop flights immediately."

Reminding the Central government that it had delayed putting restrictions on international flights during the first wave of Covid. This time it act promptly and put curbs on international flights amid a scare over 'Omicron' - a new variant that has been found in at least 13 countries. On Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the new variant poses a very high risk.

He also shared a post from news agency ANI on a report that a 39-year-old man, who returned from South Africa, tested Covid positive in Chandigarh. While two people he came in contact with also contracted the virus. The samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, he will hold a review meeting today over the preparedness of hospitals in the city amid the new variant scare.

