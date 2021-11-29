New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has called a meeting today to discuss the precautionary measures that may be taken in view of the new Covid variant, Omicron. Top officials and experts from the Delhi government including Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present at the meeting. Moreover, representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation can also attend the meeting.

In the meeting, steps like making RT-PCR tests mandatory for all passengers coming in from international flights and quarantining passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and other countries where the strain has been reported are expected.

Also Read: Kejriwal asks PM to stop flights coming to India from Omicron affected regions