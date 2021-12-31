Chandigarh: Twenty-three new Omicron cases have been reported taking total cases of the Covid-19 variant reported in Haryana tallying it to a total of 37 Omicron cases. This was one day record in the state's highest daily spike so far.

According to the latest Haryana Health Bulletin, so far 37 patients of Omicron have been found in Haryana. In which 25 patients have recovered. At present, there are 12 active cases of Omicron in Haryana. The state continued to register a spike in Covid cases, as 300 new infections were reported across the state on Thursday.

With this, the number of active cases in Haryana has increased to 1047. Out of that, corona-infected patients found on Thursday, a maximum of 180 patients have come from Gurugram. Apart from this, 44 patients are from Faridabad, 12 patients from Sonipat, 20 patients from Panchkula, 7 patients from Yamunanagar, 4 patients from Hisar, Rohtak and Jhajjar, 3 patients from Kurukshetra, Jind and Rewari, 2 patients from Karnal and 1 patient from Panipat, They have come from Faridabad, Kaithal, Charkhi Dadri and Nuh.

Although 22 patients have been cured in Gurugram on Friday, still the number of active patients in Gurugram is 660 in the state. A total of 3, 44, 33,108 doses of the corona vaccine have been given to the people in the state. Around 1,12,971 people got their first dose and 2,23, 438 people have got the second dose on Thursday.

In view of a rise in Omicron cases, the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew and restriction on gatherings from Saturday.