New Delhi: Amid reports of an increasing number of Omicron cases across India, the Central government on Friday asked States and Union Territories to impose strict restrictions in districts registering more than five per cent positivity rate. Health Ministry statistics said that 101 Omicron cases have been detected in 11 States across the country.

"States and UTs witnessing more than 5 per cent positivity rate should impose strict restrictions. Till the moment positivity does not come below 5 per cent for two weeks, restrictions should be there," said Dr VK Paul, chairman of India's Covid19 task force.



He said that the increasing number of Covid cases in certain pockets of the country might be credited with this new variant of Covid19 (Omicron).



Nine districts in Kerala, five in Mizoram, one each in Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal have been registering between 5 to 10 per cent weekly positivity rate.



Interestingly, four districts in Mizoram and 1 in Arunachal Pradesh have registered above 10 per cent positivity rate.



Reiterating the importance of vaccination, Dr Paul said the present vaccines available with India are capable to fight all variants.



"However, studies are on globally to ascertain whether Omicron can skip immunity," added Dr Paul.

Talking further about India's situation as far as Omicron is concerned, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry said that the increasing number of Omicron cases in certain countries like South Africa, Norway, Canada, United Kingdom is really a matter of concern for India.



"Omicron is spreading faster than Delta variant in South Africa where Delta variant was low. It is likely that Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs," said Agarwal quoting WHO's technical findings.



Giving details of Omicron cases in India, Agarwal said that a maximum (32) Omicron cases have been found in Maharashtra, followed by 22 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Karnataka and Telangana, five each in Kerala and Gujarat, and one case each has been found in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Chandigarh.



"In most of the Omicron cases that are detected in India have travel history to international countries. In one or two cases, which does not have any travel history, we are trying to find out whether they came in touch with anybody having international visit," said Agarwal.



He said five countries globally including South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Belgium and Israel have registered 87 total Omicron cases.



"Countries witnessing a spike in Covid cases are also reporting high Omicron variant," said Agarwal.



Emphasising the need to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour, Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) appealed to people to approach three-pronged strategy to fight the pandemic.



"It's time to avoid non essential visit, mass gathering and low intensity festivals," said Dr Bhargava.



Referring to Covid antiviral pills, Dr Bhargava said that the scientific community are still studying the issue. "Whenever we get any scientific evidence we will take the first all call," said Dr Bhargava.



Referring to the mRNA vaccine as a booster dose, Dr Bhargava said that antibody response of such vaccine is very high and fall is also very high.



"Our vaccines are good at this. And we are studying in the necessity of booster dose. We will definitely come with that whenever time comes," said Dr Bhargava said.



Meanwhile, India has been witnessing a case positivity rate of 0.65 per cent in last week.



"New daily cases recorded below 10,000 for past 20 days. However, we are vigilant," said Lav Agarwal.



He said that Kerala and Maharashtra are the only two States at present which are registering more than 10,000 active cases. Kerala accounts 40.31 per cent and Maharashtra accounts 12.00 per cent of India's total Covid active cases.



Agarwal said that more than 136 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date with 82.28 crore 1st dose and 53.72 cross 2nd dose.



"India administered 2.8 times the total doses administered in USA (48.6 crore) and 11 times the total doses administered in UK (12.3 crore)," said Agarwal.



Health Ministry statistics said that 19 States across India registered more than 90 per cent coverage of the first dose. Similarly, 9 States registered more than 80 per cent coverage of the second dose to its eligible population.



