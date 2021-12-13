New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government was fully prepared to handle the situation amid the spread of Omicron variant of Covid19 and that he is constant touch with experts over the issue "We will impose restrictions, if required, as regards Christmas and New Year celebrations to curb the spread of the Omicron," the CM said.

"If need be, we will impose restrictions. At present, these is no need for restrictions. We are in constant touch with experts and if any restriction is to be imposed for the safety of the people of Delhi, we will do that," Kejriwal told the media.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event where he launched the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" initiative.

On possible restrictions or crowd-control measures in view of Christmas and New Year, the CM maintained that currently, there is no need for any such clampdowns. "We will do that after consulting with experts. If there is a need to clamp restrictions, we will take a decision in accordance with the suggestions of the experts."

"I have been closely monitoring the situation in the aftermath of the detection of the new coronavirus variant and adequate arrangements, including those related to hospital beds and medicines, will be made available to those in need.

The government is fully prepared. I have convened multiple review meetings regarding oxygen supply, beds and medicines. We do not want an Omicron crisis in Delhi but even if it comes, we are prepared," he said.

Delhi government last week announced that it has setup 30,000 Covid beds and it will be able to scale the numbers up to 64,000 on a two-week notice.

Until the time of filing this report, Delhi has reported two Omicron cases. It reported the first case on December 5 when a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man, who arrived from Tanzania, tested positive for Omicron.

The second case was reported last week, also a fully-vaccinated individual who had traveled to Zimbabwe and South Africa, who tested positive for the new Covid variant after arriving in the national capital.