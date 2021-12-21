New Delhi: India has so far recorded a total of 200 cases of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Maharashtra and Delhi are the leading states with respect to the Omicron positivity rate, with 54 active cases in each state. In the latest development, Odisha reported the first two positive cases of Omicron on Tuesday, becoming the 13th state in the country where the Omicron variant was reported.

After Maharashtra and Delhi with its count at 54 cases, 20 Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, 19 in Karnataka, 18 in Rajasthan, 15 in Kerala, 14 in Gujarat, two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Looking at the rising tally of Omicron cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2, the Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its latest bulletin published on Monday, said that public health measures and investigations are being conducted to look into the new variant.

India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, as informed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With 453 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the disease has climbed to 4,78,007.

The country's recovery rate currently stands at 98.40 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. As many as 66.61 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, stated the ministry. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 138.35 crore, as per the provisional reports last updated at 7 am today.

