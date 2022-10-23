New Delhi: Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India, INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics) notified adding that BA.2 and its descendent lineages, in particular, BA.2.75 has been mostly found over the last week in different parts of India. The incidence of BA.5 has decreased in the last few weeks. Any surge in hospitalization or any disease severity has not been observed during this time period, it further stated.