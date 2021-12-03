Bengaluru: A high-level meeting with experts and senior officers had been convened on Friday to discuss the measures to be taken in the light of two Omicron cases reported in the state and new guidelines would be formulated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi he said, the Centre has confirmed two Omicron cases based on the report of some Covid test samples sent to National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS). But a detailed report is awaited.

"I am getting all the details from the lab. Once I get the details, contact tracing of all the people will start. That's why we have got an elaborate plan. New standard operating procedure (SOPs) have to be formed which will be done after I have a meeting with experts at 1pm," CM Bommai said in Delhi on Friday.

"I have spoken to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and he said he will come back to me with reports and some guidelines," he added. "I have instructed our Health Minister and the Chief Secretary to obtain the detailed report. An emergency meeting has been convened tomorrow with experts and senior officers," he had said earlier.

"The meeting would discuss the measures to prevent the spread of new variant of Covid and the strategies to control it. The issue would be discussed with experts of the union government as well. Action would be taken to formulate new guidelines," Bommai said.

Bommai who met the Union Health Minister again in the light of the report said, "the minister has stated that he would provide the details of the cases. According to preliminary reports the effect of the variant is not too serious."

The Centre on Thursday informed that two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Karnataka.

A 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male were those who contracted the variant. A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

