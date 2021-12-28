Chennai: Eleven more people in Tamil Nadu were diagnosed with the deadly Coviod variant Omicron in Tamil Nadu. So far, Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of infections.

Seven people from abroad and four people who were in contact with them have been tested positive.

Accordingly, the number of Omicron victims in Tamil Nadu has increased to 45.

Out of the total count, one person recovered and returned home. Remaining 10 have been admitted in hospital.

After the latest development, there is a chance of night curfew being imposed in the state.

Meanwhile, the country saw a many-fold increase in the past week, with the infection count rising to 650 people from 80 the week before.