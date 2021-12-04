Mumbai: In a bid to block any spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Mumbai, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided that there will be compulsory home quarantine for seven days for foreign travellers coming to the city.

The municipality has also informed that the health check-up of the home quarantined migrants will be done by sending the medical team of the municipality to the homes of concerned persons. A circular has been issued by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in this regard.

Passengers arriving in Mumbai are being checked at the airport. RTPCR tests are being conducted at Mumbai airport from November 10 to track passengers. The patients who have been found Covid positive, their genome sequencing and S gene test are being done.

As per the changes made by the Municipality in its guidelines, all passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport will undergo mandatory home quarantine of seven days. The Chief Executive Officer of Mumbai Airport will hand over the list of passengers to the Emergency Management Department of the Municipal Corporation at 9 am daily. This list will be sent to the 24 divisional offices of the municipality according to the residential address of the passengers.

Home quarantined passengers will be asked about their health five times a day through the war room in the department office. A team from the Health Department will visit the homes of the quarantined passengers daily to check their health and compliance with the rules. RTPCR test of the passenger will be done on the seventh day.

