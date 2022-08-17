Srinagar: While the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory are being postponed continuously due to various reasons, local politicians on Wednesday criticized the statement made by Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar Singh in which he said that non-locals who are ordinarily residing in the Union Territory can cast their votes.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats?" "None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise," he said.

Former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also echoed Omar's opinion. "GOIs decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favour & now allowing non locals to vote is obviously to influence election results," she said.

"Real aim", she said, "is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals." Meanwhile, People's Conference President Sajid Lone also expressed his concerns over the decision of the EC. "This is dangerous. I don’t know what they want to achieve. This is much more than a mischief. Democracy is a relic, especially in the context of Kashmir.

Please remember 1987. We are yet to come out of that. Don’t replay 1987. It will be as disastrous," he said. Pertinently, during a press conference in Jammu on Wednesday, the Chief Electoral Officer said that non-locals, including paramilitary personnel, government employees, labourers, etc., can vote in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections.