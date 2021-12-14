Srinagar (J&K): Top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the political parties and leaders too, condemned the attack in which two cops were killed and 12 others wounded.

National Conference (NC) Vice President and former J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah in a tweet condemned the attack and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

"Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that the false narrative by the Government of India about normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed.

"Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families," Mehbooba tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) expressed grief over the loss of police personnel and injuries to several others. The spokesperson termed the attack as a mindless and inhuman act, urging the government to identify the gunmen for exemplary punishment.

JKPCC conveyed heartfelt condolences to families of slain policemen and expressed solidarity with them and also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured cops.

The security situation has deteriorated to a large extent, the Spokesperson said, adding that the government must take measures to prevent loss of lives.

CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen. He also expressed solidarity with the families of slain policemen and said "we equally share their grief."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of the two policemen in the militant attack.

"My condolences to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in Srinagar. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The whole country wants that there should be peace in this beautiful valley, there should be an end to terror."

Two policemen were killed and a dozen injured after the militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police (IRP) at Zewan area on Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh road on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have condoled the demise of the security personnel.