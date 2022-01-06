Srinagar: Mahindra Thar is most certainly among one of the favourite rides owned by former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah who has once again expressed his admiration for the beast's performance in extreme weather and snowy conditions.

Late Wednesday, Omar took to Twitter sharing the pictures of his Thar cutting through the snow in Gulmarg. He wrote: "Nothing like the new MahindraRise Thar to get up to Gulmarg in the snow."

The tweet was enough to tickle Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, who reacted with: '‘Never has a truer word been spoken!’'

This is not the first time Omar has shared his opinion on Mahindra Thar.

Back in 2020, when the SUV was first launched in India, it took the automobile market by storm, registering over 9,000 bookings within days of its launch on October 2. Omar was among its admirers as he drove his father Farooq Abdullah around the Srinagar city. Later, Omar Abdullah shared his experience driving the new Thar on Twitter.

Sharing a few pictures from the drive, Omar wrote, “Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road into the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra."

Anand Mahindra thanked Abdullah for his take on the new Mahindra Thar, calling it ‘an enormous complement’. Mahindra wrote, “I know you’re very demanding of the cars you drive."

Omar also asked Mahindra to share his number so that his father Farooq Abdullah could speak to him personally about the new Thar SUV. Omar wrote, “He wanted to let you know first hand what he thinks of the Thar."

