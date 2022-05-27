Budgam (J&K): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah today visited Hasro in Budgam and met the family of Amreen Bhat who was shot dead by militants at her residence.

Talking to the media, Omar said that there was no justification for this cowardly attack. "How can you justify a murder in which you shoot at children," he said.

Omar Abdullah meets family of Amreen Bhat who was shot dead by militants

"Under our rule, Budgam, Ganderbal and Srinagar were free from militancy," Omar added. He said that there was no normal situation in Jammu and Kashmir and there is a big difference between normal and ground situations.

Reacting to Farooq Abdullah being summoned by ED, Omar Abdullah said that it was not a new thing and that there was no opposition party in India which was not invited or harassed by the BJP, especially when elections are to be held.

Also Read: J-K: Woman shot dead by militants in Budgam, her nephew also injured in attack