New Delhi: A high-level multi-sectoral delegation led by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman is visiting India from May 10-14.

During the visit, senior officials from both the sides would be participating in the 10th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting(JCM) to be held on 11 May in New Delhi which would be co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman.

The visit of the Omani delegation comes at a prime time when the bilateral trade between the two countries has grown by 82% to reach US$ 9.94 billion in the financial year 2021-2022. The visit provides an excellent opportunity to renew and further strengthen the already close and dynamic economic ties between the two countries.

On 12 May 2022, a meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) will be jointly organized by FICCI and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The JBC will witness the participation of the Ministers from both sides who will also address the gathering and interact with the business communities of India and Oman. Several other engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai including B2B Events, Industry interactions, Investor meetings and so on are scheduled for the visiting Omani delegation during their stay in India.

