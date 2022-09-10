Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In the run-up to the Assembly polls in 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been making several changes in the Chhattisgarh state unit's organizational setup. Senior BJP leader Om Mathur hailing from Rajasthan has been appointed party's Chhattisgarh in charge replacing Daggubati Purandeswari. Whereas Nitin Navin will remain co-in charge of the party.

The shuffling of cards in BJP's Chhattisgarh unit has been the talking point in the political circles of the state. On the directive of BJP national president JP Nadda, Mathur, a senior leader from Rajasthan was appointed in charge of Chhattisgarh replacing Daggubati Purandeswari. BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the decision.

Besides Chhattisgarh, BJP has also declared new in-charges for Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Tripura, and West Bengal. Mathur is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mathur, a former RSS pracharak, had also served as in-charge of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.