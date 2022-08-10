Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hosted the closing ceremony of the 44th International Chess Olympiad 2022, which started on 28th of last month and was concluded yesterday on August 9 at the Nehru stadium. The Olympiad witnessed players from 186 countries, and 30 players represented India. Chief Minister Stalin gave a special speech on the occassion, followed by 'Yadum Ure Yavarum Kalir' a 2000-year-old literature song sung by Kaniyan Pungundranar.

The CM also expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Meiyanathan, Secretary Apoorva and the government officials who supported in this endeavour. He emphasised on the efforts made by the Tamil Nadu government in organising this event in just four months. The Chess Olympiad costed around 102 crore rupees with 18 sub-committees committed to making it a grand international event.

Addressing International players, Stalin said, "My dear players, I sincerely hope that the arrangements made for you in Chennai and the days spent here were enjoyable for you. It was also a great opportunity for us to learn about your country, culture, and tradition. I have no doubt that you will take with you the memories of playing, the culture, and the taste of the food from Tamil Nadu when you go back. My dear international players, you all should visit Chennai again."

Stalin further announced the states future vision in terms of making Tamil Nadu a pioneering state in sports, wherein a project called 'Olympic Gold Hunt' will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore to produce world-class athletes and Olympic medal winners in Tamil Nadu. The 'Dravidian Model' government provides high incentives to Tamil Nadu sportsmen and women who win medals at national and international levels and bring glory to the country and the state. In the last one year, 1,073 sportspersons have received a total of Rs 26 crore 85 lakh as incentives.

The Tamil Nadu government with the success of the 44th International Chess Olympiad aims to expand the program in a big way to provide state-of-the-art equipment and training facilities to the athletes of Tamil Nadu and special funding to be provided to medal winners in Karate, Squash, Shooting, Tokyo Olympics, Para Olympics and Fencing. The CM also announced the establishment of boxing academies in North Chennai and Gopalapura, and a huge separate playground to be constructed for Jallikattu, the heroic sport of the Tamils.

In order to promote Tamil Nadu as a global sports hub, efforts are underway to host the Chennai Open Tennis Series and Asian Beach Games in Chennai. Further in an attempt to boost sports as a career choice for youngsters, state and district level Kabaddi and Silambatam will be organised soon. Stalin at the end thanked the International Chess Federation for the opportunity to host the International Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

"I am obliged to express my gratitude to the officials of the All India Chess Federation who played a major role in the successful conduct of the tournament. My best wishes to Budapest for hosting the next Chess Olympiad," he further added.