Kuortane (Finland): Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gave another sterling performance on Saturday as he clinched gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland. Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions. In rainy conditions, Chopra started well but there was a foul in his second throw.

The Indian javelin thrower hit the spot on his very first try at the tournament, had a foul on his second try, and bore a nasty slip in his third attempt, following which he chose to skip the remaining two attempts. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m while Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m.

India's Sandeep Chaudhury was eighth in the standings with a throw of 60.35m. Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m. The Golden Boy of India will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. (ANI)