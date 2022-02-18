Jaipur: Olympian archer and Padma Shri recipient Limba Ram was hospitalized in Delhi due to his deteriorating health on Friday. The senior player has been suffering from a neurodegenerative condition for the past few years now, while his treatment has been largely affected because of the pandemic.

State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced financial help of Rs 10 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund for his treatment. The Principal Resident Commissioner of the Government of Rajasthan has also been instructed to remain in constant touch with Delhi so that information about his health can be obtained.

Limbaram, who is originally from Rajasthan, has represented India in many international competitions including three Olympic Games. He also equaled the world record at the 1992 Asian Archery Championships held in Beijing, and was awarded the Arjuna award in 1991 and Padma Shri in 2012. To mention, the Archery Association of India (AAI) had appealed for financial aid for the ailing archer a year ago.