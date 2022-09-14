New Delhi: According to a study, older persons who were infected with COVID-19 have a much greater risk of getting Alzheimer's disease within a year--up to 50% to 80% higher than a control group. In a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, researchers report that people 65 and older who contracted COVID-19 were more prone to developing Alzheimer's disease in the year following their COVID diagnosis. And the highest risk was observed in women at least 85 years old.

The findings showed that the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease in older people nearly doubled (0.35% to 0.68%) over a one-year period following infection with COVID. The researchers say it is unclear whether COVID-19 triggers new development of Alzheimer's disease or accelerates its emergence. (ANI)