Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that if his party comes into power, the old pension scheme will be reinstated. "Samajwadi Pension Scheme will be started if SP comes to power. Financial assistance of ₹ 18,000 each will be given annually to underprivileged women and families below the poverty line (BPL) under this scheme," Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference in Lucknow.

"Earlier under this scheme, the financial assistance given was ₹ 6,000 and there isn't a family in Bundelkhand that has not benefited," he said. Along with this, the system of cashless treatment will also be implemented.

The Yash Bharti award, which was instituted by Mulayam Singh Yadav's government and was once again started in 2012 when his son Akhilesh became the Chief Minister will also be reinstated said, Akhilesh Yadav. The pension was stopped in 2017 after BJP came in power following reports of money being given as a dole to some undeserving people.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

