New Delhi: A 75-year-old man was injured after he was shot at allegedly by a builder over a monetary dispute in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area, police said on Thursday. The accused, Ram Kumar Sharma, a resident of Mohan Garden area, was arrested and the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered from him, they said. The incident took place on Wednesday around 3 pm in the Bhagwati Graden area of Mohan Garden, police said.

When police reached the spot, it was found that the injured victim who was identified as Ram Kumar Gupta, a resident of Gurgaon, was already shifted to Tarak hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. Enquiry has revealed that the victim had given some money to the accused builder and on Wednesday, Gupta had come from Gurgaon to take his money back. On this, there was some exchange of words between both of them and Sharma opened fire on Gupta, the senior police officer said. (PTI)

