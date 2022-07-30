New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to withdraw the new excise policy. Besides, instructions have been issued to reinstate the old policy. On July 31, the new policy will expire. It is stated that the new policy was constantly been opposed by BJP and Congress. The existing excise policy came into force on November 17, 2021, under which a target was set to open three liquor shops in each ward of Delhi.

Now, the decision has been taken by the Delhi government, on Friday night, that before the implementation of the new excise policy, the old policy will be put in place for six months. The old excise policy will come into effect from August 1. Some of the senior officials of the Excise Department said that there was a protest in Delhi regarding the new policy. Hence, the old policy is being implemented again.

Read: Delhi govt's new excise policy allows bars to operate till 3 am

It may be recalled that the new excise policy came into force on November 17, 2021, under which, a target was set to open 849 liquor shops in 272 wards of Delhi. Although, opposition leaders from BJP and Congress were continuously opposing the new liquor policy. After the receipt of complaints of bungling in the new excise policy, implemented by the Delhi Government, Lt Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, a few days ago, recommended a CBI investigation into the matter. It is alleged that in the new excise policy the Delhi government extended undue favour to licence holders of the liquor business operating in Delhi. After the submission of the report by Lt Governor's chief secretary, a CBI inquiry into the matter was recommended.