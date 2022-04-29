Faridkot (Punjab): The old currency notes were found after a donation box was opened at Jaito's Gaushala (cow shed). The officials, who opened the box were shocked to find such notes in the box. Speaking to the media on the occasion, the management of Gaushala urged the donors not to donate notes, which cannot be circulated in the market.

The management said, "Notes found inside the Gaushala's donation box are largely torn and some are old currency notes of Rs 500, which are no longer valid and discontinued by the Government of India many years ago. Many donors, who do not want to be named, go to the Gaushala and donate the money. Gaushalas are run on donations and if the donors start donating old notes it would be difficult for us to provide the fodder and other facilities for the cows. As this money cannot be used to purchase anything for the maintenance of the cattle here."

