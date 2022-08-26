Hyderabad: Normalcy is slowly returning to the Old City in Hyderabad after days of confrontation and tensions between rival groups over BJP MLA Raja Singh's alleged comments against Prophet Mohammad. The police are taking necessary steps and acting vigilantly to prevent any untoward incident since the day protests started against Raja Singh's comments. A bustling atmosphere has also returned to the tourist pots. The shops, which were empty over for two days, are now packed with crowd. Shops in and around the Charminar were open as usual in the morning.

On the other hand, the followers of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh tried to gather at his residence in Dhoolpet on Thursday following his arrest. To prevent any untoward situation, the police were deployed at every step, both in the Old City and at the residence of Raja Singh. About 500 to 600 personnel from the Armed Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed.

It may be recalled a high drama ensued at Raja Singh's residence when the police reached there to issue 41 CrPC notices in two cases. The BJP MLA was arrested after invoking PD Act against him around 4 pm and taken in a police vehicle amid resistance from Raja Singh's followers. Police rushed him to Gandhi hospital amid heavy security. After a medical examination, he was taken to the Cherlapally jail as Rachakonda police remained on high alert.

The jailers checked MLA Raja Singh in the presence of the Chief Gate Superintendent of the Central Jail like ordinary prisoners and allotted him a separate room in the Manasa barracks. The detention prisoner number will be assigned on Friday. It is known that Raja Singh drank tea and ate sorghum bread at night. The police have made it clear that the police force will be deployed in sensitive areas until normal conditions are established. Suspicious persons are being detained. Vehicles without number plates are seized and taken to police stations.