Chandigarh: The Punjab government will open new old age homes in 10 districts, each having a capacity to accommodate 25 to 150 people, minister Baljit Kaur said on Friday. The minister for social security, women and child development said these old age homes will come up in Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, SAS Nagar and Malerkotla. The government plans to run these institutions with through NGOs, trusts and Red Cross societies by giving them financial assistance, Kaur said in a statement. (PTI)