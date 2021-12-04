Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, an Ola cab driver has allegedly masturbated in front of a female passenger and behaved indecently. The woman lodged a complaint with the police through Twitter.

The woman said, "I was travelling in an Ola cab to reach home on Thursday and after travelling for some distance, shockingly, the driver started masturbating. Then, I stopped the cab and alighted another cab and went home."

"I was terrified, but later controlled myself, and wanted to convey a message to women that they should contact their acquaintances when they are travelling alone in cabs for safety and should share our travel live location to family members."

She complained to the Ola company regarding this incident via Twitter. In turn, the company replied on Twitter that it fired the driver. She also lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant about the incident via Twitter.

The City Police Commissioner responded on Twitter, "Your complaint has been taken seriously and I have referred to the Central Division DCP for the arrest of the cab driver."

