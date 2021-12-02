New Delhi: Referring to proscribed terrorist organisations as ‘armed groups’ demonstrates a clear bias on the part of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. As a democratic country, with an abiding commitment to promote and protect the human rights of its citizens, India takes all necessary steps to counter cross-border terrorism, he said.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said this in response to media queries regarding the statement made by the spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on specific incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also betrays a complete lack of understanding on the part of the OHCHR of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism and its impact on the most fundamental human right ‘the Right to Life’ of our citizens, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

National security legislation like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) was enacted by Parliament to protect the sovereignty of India and ensure the security of its citizens.

The arrest and subsequent detention of the individual referred to in the statement was done entirely as per provisions of law, the spokesperson said

"Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly by the law.

We urge the OHCHR to develop a better understanding of the negative impact of terrorism on human rights," he suggested.