Kanker: In a heartening gesture, officials in a far-flung village in Chattisgarh have incentivized education at the secondary and higher secondary levels which are fetching extraordinary results from the students in rural areas who are surpassing their fellow students' in urban areas.

In Musuraputta, a small village in the Kanker district of the state, over 100 officials of the officer-employee cell announced some years ago that any child of the village who gets more than 80% marks in the 10th and 12th examination will get a chance to fly in an airplane. The results of the initiative started coming from the year 2008 in the form of better results among the children of the village. Since then, the number of children who have scored more than 80 percentile is continuously increasing here with exam results almost doubling since then.

Children of Mussurputta travel by air every year, thanks to the incentive borne by the officer-employee cell. Every year, children from the village falling in the Dudhwa area under the North Bastar region, fly to selected places like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Agra. Toppers are even taken to Nepal and Bhutan for the achievement.

Neelam Sahu is one such lucky student who scored 76 percent marks in 12th in Nilamsal 2017-18 and was taken to Nepal-Bhutan by the officer-employee cell of the village. “The first time I sat in a plane, it was a great experience. My younger siblings too developed a strong passion towards studies,” Sahu said. Another student got 84 percent marks in 10th, was taken to Ramoji Film City where she witnessed the actors performing on live sets.

The results of the initiative are self-explanatory. In 2008-09, Indu Markam topped with 50 percent marks in 10th and Arvind Bharti in 12th with 64 percent marks. In the year 2009-10, Tejanshu Sahu got 76 percent marks in 10th and Jagriti Sahu got 76 percent marks in 12th. In the year 2010-11, Virendra Kumar Sahu got 50 percent marks in 10th and Indu Markam got 61 percent marks in 12th. In 2011-12, Ramakant Netam got 66 percent marks in 10th and Tejanshu Sahu got 86 percent marks in 12th.

In the year 2012-13, Bhupendra Sahu got 75 percent marks in 10th and Ashutosh Chandravanshi got 61 percent marks in 12th. In the year 2013-14, Urmila Nishad got 75 percent marks in 10th and Poonam Nishad got 63 percent marks in 12th. In 2014-15, Neelam Sahu got 63 percent marks in 10th and Bhupendra Sahu got 70 percent marks in 12th. There was a significant improvement in the results in the year 2015-16 when Tulsi Nishad got 91 percent marks in 10th and Upendra Kumar Sahu got 85 percent marks in 12th. This trend continued in the year 2019-20 when Pratibha Yadav got 81.8 percent marks in 10th and Deepika Bhaskar got 81.4 percent marks in 12th. In the year 2020-21, Khushboo Sahu got 97 percent marks in 10th and Janki Okra got 90 percent marks in 12th.

Retired Army Bhikham Sahu from Musuraputta said that the initiative had created a sense of competition among the children. He said there is a 100-member employee-officer union in the village the members of which donate generously for the cause.

“In the initial phase, we started rewarding children by giving them cycles and other items. Slowly we caught up and we decided to take the toppers to selected tourist places in India. This year, we have announced that the child who will figure in the top ten in the state will be given 50 thousand rupees. So far, 24 toppers have been taken to Nepal and Bhutan, including selected places of interest in India,” Sahu said.



