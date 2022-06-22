Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said that as many as 800 police personnel will oversee security arrangements for the Bonalu festival that is to be held at Golkonda on June 30. Yadav held a review meeting about the festival with the concerned officials. The minister also said that the festival will be celebrated in Secunderabad and Hyderabad followed by the celebrations in Golconda.

Also read: Rly station arson: Role of army coaching centres suspected; 46 arrested

Around 8.75 lakh water packets and 55,000 water bottles are going to be arranged for the devotees, and four ambulances along with five medical camps will be present in case of any requirement. Bonalu is a Hindu festival celebrated in the twin cities and other parts of the state, where goddess Mahankali is worshipped. (PTI)