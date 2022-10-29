Chennai: A spectacular military parade at the Parameshwaran Drill Square of Officers Training Academy, Chennai marked the passing out ceremony of 151 male and 35 female cadets Short Service Commissioned Officers were inducted in the Indian Army on Saturday. Also, 36 cadets including 28 females from friendly foreign countries got commissioned into various Arms and Services of the Indian Army.

The Parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering chief operation officer, the Royal Bhutan Army, chief operation officer Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering who also presented the Sword of Honour to M Pavithra, the OTA Gold Medal to Gourav Saklani, the Silver Medal to M Pavithra and the Bronze Medal to Shubham Mallikarjun Nesaragi.

Tshering complimented the officer cadets and staff at the Officers Training Academy on the excellent all-around standards achieved. He praised the cadets of the passing out courses for always adhering to the core military values of ‘Selfless Service to the Nation’ and striving for excellence in all their endeavours.

The immaculate drill of officer cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spellbound. It was a proud moment for the officer cadets and their parents, as also the Instructors and Administrative Staff of OTA Chennai, who over the last one year of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army.