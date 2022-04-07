Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Once they were called the Corona Warriors and feted for their commendable job. Now, they are left to fend for themselves. At least 42 health workers who were working as paramedics on an ad-hoc basis have now been shown the door. Health workers of Madhvashram Hospital at Koteshwar in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand are on the boil and staging a sit-in because senior medical officers are giving statements suggesting protesting employees better engage in grazing cattle. Now, they are threatening to intensify agitation not finding a solution to their demands.

After performing duties for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, they have now been shown the door. The protesting employees are demanding reinstatement. These paramedics had been recruited in 2020 during the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Some of the health workers who are staging a sit-in said, "We are feeling dejected due to the apathy of the medical officers. We worked tirelessly without taking care of ourselves during the pandemic. Now, health authorities are asking us to go out and graze cattle. Irresponsible statements by officers have been creating resentment among the employees."